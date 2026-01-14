Whittaker and Gonzaga host San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (10-6, 3-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (10-6, 3-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts San Francisco after Lauren Whittaker scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 69-55 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on their home court. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Dons have gone 3-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Gonzaga makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). San Francisco has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittaker is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 16.4 points for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

