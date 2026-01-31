Whitlock leads Lehigh to 77-76 OT victory against Colgate

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 32 points to lead Lehigh, including the game-winning jump shot with about a…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 32 points to lead Lehigh, including the game-winning jump shot with about a second remaining in overtime, and the Mountain Hawks knocked off Colgate 77-76 on Saturday.

Whitlock made a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation that tied 68-all heading into overtime. Joshua Ingram scored five points to lead Lehigh in overtime.

Whitlock shot 11 for 18 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League). Edouard Benoit scored 11 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Andrew Urosevic shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cox finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (13-10, 7-3). Andrew Alekseyenko added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Colgate. Sam Wright had 11 points.

Whitlock paced the Mountain Hawks with 14 first-half points to put Lehigh up 37-34 at halftime.

