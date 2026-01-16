White, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to host Brown and the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings (5-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-12, 2-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (5-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-12, 2-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyleigh Brown and Portland State visit Naomi White and Northern Arizona in Big Sky action.

The Lumberjacks are 2-4 in home games. Northern Arizona is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audrey Taylor is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Lumberjacks. White is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ajae Yoakum is averaging 7.9 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings. Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.