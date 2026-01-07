White, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the Weber State Wildcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naomi White and Northern Arizona take on Antoniette Emma-Nnopu and Weber State in Big Sky action.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in home games. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Emma-Nnopu leads the Wildcats with 10.0 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Weber State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Weber State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma-Nnopu is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Watts is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

