White leads Northern Arizona against Idaho State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-10, 2-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-10, 2-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Idaho State after Naomi White scored 37 points in Northern Arizona’s 71-58 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 3-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Piper Carlson averaging 4.9.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Idaho State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Idaho State allows.

The Bengals and Lumberjacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bengals. Carlson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

White is shooting 43.2% and averaging 23.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Madison Watts is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.