White leads Northern Arizona against Eastern Washington after 26-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-10, 3-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-14, 3-5 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Eastern Washington after Naomi White scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 72-59 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 on their home court. Northern Arizona gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-4 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Northern Arizona makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Eastern Washington averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 42.1% and averaging 22.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Madison Watts is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Gallatin is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Elyn Bowers is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

