Wheeler, Harrison lead West Virginia women to 83-70 win over slumping No. 11 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 25 points, Jordan Harrison added 19 and West Virginia defeated slumping No. 11 Iowa State 83-70 on Sunday.

Iowa State has lost three consecutive games after starting the season 14-0.

Wheeler established her season-high in points, making 10 of 18 shots and 5 of 7 free throws to go with seven rebounds. Harrison had eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds.

Audi Crooks had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa State. She has eight consecutive games with 20-plus points and a double-double in six of the last seven. Sydney Harris had 15 points and Reagan Wilson 11 for the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12).

Wheeler scored 12 points in the second quarter and the Mountaineers (14-3, 4-1) led 30-29 at halftime. They scored the first nine points of the third quarter for their first double-digit lead of the game, 49-39. Iowa State cut the deficit to four but West Virginia bounced back to lead 59-50 heading to the fourth quarter.

A 9-0 run in the middle of the fourth gave the Mountaineers their biggest lead at 73-56.

West Virginia is 7-6 against Iowa State when the Cyclones are ranked in the top 25.

West Virginia has forced 22-plus turnovers and 12-plus steals in 10 games this season, 25 and 15 in this one.

Up next

West Virginia: No. 13 TCU visits on Wednesday.

Iowa State: at Colorado on Wednesday. ___

