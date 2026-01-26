Whaley leads Kent State against Ohio after 27-point game

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-5, 6-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-5, 6-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Ohio after Rob Whaley Jr. scored 27 points in Kent State’s 76-75 overtime win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Golden Flashes are 10-2 in home games. Kent State scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-4 in conference play. Ohio is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kent State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Ohio has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Bobcats match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Quinn Woidke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

