Westry, UAB take down South Florida 109-106 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chance Westry scored 24 points as UAB beat South Florida 109-106 on Sunday.

Westry also contributed six assists for the Blazers (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Jacob Meyer added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Rivera shot 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Wes Enis led the Bulls (8-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 36 points and six rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson added 23 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and five blocks for South Florida. Josh Omojafo had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Quaran McPherson put up nine points in the first half for UAB, who trailed 38-36 at the break. UAB outscored South Florida by two points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 83-83. Westry scored six points in overtime while finishing 3 of 3 from the floor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

