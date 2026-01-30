Westry, UAB Blazers to visit Stevenson, North Texas Mean Green

UAB Blazers (13-8, 4-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 3-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (13-8, 4-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 3-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chance Westry and UAB take on Je’Shawn Stevenson and North Texas on Saturday.

The Mean Green are 9-2 in home games. North Texas is the leader in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Blazers are 4-4 in conference play. UAB scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

North Texas is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than North Texas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. David Terrell Jr. is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Westry is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Daniel Rivera is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.