Westry and UAB host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-5, 1-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Florida Atlantic after Chance Westry scored 24 points in UAB’s 109-106 overtime win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 at home. UAB is fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Owls are 1-1 in conference play. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

UAB scores 84.1 points, 11.0 more per game than the 73.1 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAB allows.

The Blazers and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

