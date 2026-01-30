Western Michigan visits Ovalle and Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (5-13, 2-6 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-9, 4-5 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-13, 2-6 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-9, 4-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan after Fernanda Ovalle scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 71-51 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 2-6 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan gives up 67.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.2 points per game.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Eagles and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is shooting 49.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Eagles. Ovalle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kailey Starks is averaging 11.3 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.