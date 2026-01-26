Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Brewer’s 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 2-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 2-6 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 2-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 2-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Northern Illinois after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 77-65 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 5-3 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 2-6 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Illinois’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 76.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 76.6 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Dylan Ducommun is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 assists. Justice Williams is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.