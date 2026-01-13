Western Michigan plays Bowling Green in conference showdown

Bowling Green Falcons (9-6, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (9-6, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-2 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnea Donahue and Bowling Green take on Alli Carlson and Western Michigan on Wednesday.

The Broncos are 3-3 in home games. Western Michigan is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons are 2-2 against conference opponents. Bowling Green is third in the MAC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Western Michigan scores 56.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 66.2 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 5.7 more points per game (73.6) than Western Michigan gives up to opponents (67.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the past 10 games.

Paige Kohler is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Falcons. Donahue is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

