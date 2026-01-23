Western Michigan hosts Central Michigan following Morson’s 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-6, 5-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-12, 2-5 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-6, 5-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-12, 2-5 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Western Michigan after Madi Morson scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 74-53 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Broncos are 3-5 on their home court. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by D’Myjah Bolds averaging 5.2.

The Chippewas are 5-2 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 69.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 67.8 Western Michigan gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is shooting 35.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 18.4 points. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.9 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.