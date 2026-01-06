Western Michigan faces Akron following Carlson’s 22-point showing

Akron Zips (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-8, 1-1 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-8, 1-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Akron after Alli Carlson scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 83-65 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Broncos have gone 2-3 at home. Western Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Carlson averaging 4.8.

The Zips have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 71.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.3 Western Michigan gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.7% over the past 10 games.

Izzy Callaway is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 8.4 points. Shaena Brew is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Zips: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.