Western Michigan Broncos take on the Buffalo Bulls on 3-game losing streak

Buffalo Bulls (2-10, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-8, 0-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Broncos take on Buffalo.

The Broncos are 1-3 in home games. Western Michigan gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Western Michigan is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Broncos and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is averaging 10 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Paula Lopez is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Aniya Rowe is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

