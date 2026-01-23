Western Kentucky visits Sam Houston after King’s 23-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-7, 4-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-7, 4-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Western Kentucky after Po’Boigh King scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 93-87 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bearkats are 6-1 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA in rebounding with 38.4 rebounds. Veljko Ilic paces the Bearkats with 7.3 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 4-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is third in the CUSA with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armelo Boone averaging 4.8.

Sam Houston makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Western Kentucky scores 5.0 more points per game (79.8) than Sam Houston allows to opponents (74.8).

The Bearkats and Hilltoppers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bearkats. King is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Boone is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.