Western Kentucky visits Kennesaw State after Sherman’s 20-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-9, 4-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-8, 4-5 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Western Kentucky after Frankquon Sherman scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 82-76 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 8-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 15.0 assists per game led by Simeon Cottle averaging 3.7.

The Hilltoppers are 4-5 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State averages 87.8 points, 12.1 more per game than the 75.7 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 78.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 77.5 Kennesaw State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is averaging 9.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Owls. Trey Simpson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Grant Newell is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

