Western Kentucky plays Louisiana Tech on 4-game road slide

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-11, 1-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (10-5, 3-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky travels to Louisiana Tech looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Lady Techsters are 8-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 10-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Lady Toppers are 1-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Western Kentucky averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Lady Toppers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jordan Marshall is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tia Shelling is averaging 7.1 points and 2.5 steals for the Lady Toppers. Zsofia Telegdy is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

