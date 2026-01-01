Western Kentucky hosts Sam Houston after Manning’s 27-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 5 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky after Isaiah Manning scored 27 points in Sam Houston’s 117-57 victory against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-1 in home games. Western Kentucky scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bearkats are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Sam Houston has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The Hilltoppers and Bearkats match up Friday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Manning is averaging 12.2 points for the Bearkats. Kashie Natt is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

