Western Kentucky hosts New Mexico State after Telegdy’s 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (5-9, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30…

New Mexico State Aggies (5-9, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-9, 0-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts New Mexico State after Zsofia Telegdy scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-64 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Lady Toppers are 2-3 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 1-1 in conference play. New Mexico State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Kentucky averages 57.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 65.1 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Kentucky allows.

The Lady Toppers and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telegdy is averaging 9.7 points for the Lady Toppers. Torri James is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lucia Yenes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Anna Csenyi is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

