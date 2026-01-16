Western Kentucky hosts Kennesaw State following Simpson’s 28-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (11-6, 3-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (11-6, 3-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 4-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Western Kentucky after Trey Simpson scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 89-86 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are 8-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky is third in the CUSA in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Armelo Boone leads the Hilltoppers with 6.4 boards.

The Owls are 3-3 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Kentucky is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Braedan Lue is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

