Western Kentucky faces Jacksonville State for conference showdown

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-7) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-6) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tia Shelling…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-7) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-6)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tia Shelling and Western Kentucky take on Mya Barnes and Jacksonville State in CUSA play Friday.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Vitoria Carvalho averaging 2.3.

The Lady Toppers are 2-4 on the road. Western Kentucky ranks seventh in the CUSA giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 58.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 59.5 Jacksonville State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Makala Hobdy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zsofia Telegdy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Toppers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Torri James is shooting 54.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.