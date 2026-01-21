Western Illinois visits Morehead State after Dike’s 24-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-2, 7-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-9, 5-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-2, 7-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-9, 5-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Western Illinois after Katie Dike scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 67-66 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Morehead State is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-1 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 13-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Morehead State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Violet McNece is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.8 points. Dike is averaging 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mia Nicastro is shooting 51.2% and averaging 23.9 points for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.