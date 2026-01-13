Western Illinois takes on Eastern Illinois, looks to end 6-game slide

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-13, 0-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 3-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-13, 0-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 3-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois aims to break its six-game slide with a victory over Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Leathernecks are 0-6 in OVC play. Western Illinois is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois’ 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The Panthers and Leathernecks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Meechie White is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 14.9 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

