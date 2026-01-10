Western Illinois Leathernecks face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on 5-game skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-12, 0-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-12, 0-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois enters the matchup against Tennessee Tech as losers of five games in a row.

The Leathernecks are 3-4 in home games. Western Illinois is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Illinois is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 76.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 75.4 Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karyiek Dixon is averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Pounds is averaging 10.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Brandon Muntu is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.