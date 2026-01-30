Western Illinois hosts UT Martin following Bukumirovic’s 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (16-5, 8-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-18, 0-11 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (16-5, 8-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-18, 0-11 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Western Illinois after Andrija Bukumirovic scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 76-68 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks have gone 3-6 at home. Western Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 8-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is sixth in the OVC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Western Illinois averages 66.2 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 64.4 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Skyhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Lorenzen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Bukumirovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Matas Deniusas is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

