Western Illinois faces Eastern Illinois on 6-game losing streak

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-13, 0-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 3-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois comes into the matchup against Eastern Illinois as losers of six in a row.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Eastern Illinois is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leathernecks are 0-6 in conference matchups. Western Illinois allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is averaging 15.7 points for the Panthers. Preston Turner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karyiek Dixon is averaging 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

