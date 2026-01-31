Western Carolina visits UNC Greensboro after Levine’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-17, 0-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-9, 2-4 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-17, 0-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-9, 2-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays Western Carolina after Jeni Levine scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 58-48 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 9-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro leads the SoCon with 14.0 assists per game led by Levine averaging 2.8.

The Catamounts are 0-6 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aryana Dizon averaging 2.5.

UNC Greensboro averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 36.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 37.5% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Moffitt is averaging 6.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Levine is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is shooting 30.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Catamounts. Grace Pack is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.