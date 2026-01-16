Western Carolina visits Stuart and Furman

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-14, 0-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-8, 2-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-14, 0-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-8, 2-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Western Carolina after Chantelle Stuart scored 26 points in Furman’s 69-56 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Paladins are 8-2 in home games. Furman is the leader in the SoCon with 12.6 fast break points.

The Catamounts are 0-3 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Furman’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Furman has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clare Coyle is shooting 54.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Taj Hunter is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

