Western Carolina knocks off East Tennessee State 72-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry had 20 points in Western Carolina’s 72-68 win against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Stansberry also contributed five rebounds for the Catamounts (6-10, 2-3 Southern Conference). Marcus Kell added 15 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Samuel Dada shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Buccaneers (12-6, 4-1) were led by Brian Taylor II, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Cam Morris III added 19 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks for East Tennessee State. Blake Barkley had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

