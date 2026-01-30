Western Carolina hosts Booth and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-12, 4-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-12, 4-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Western Carolina after Jadin Booth scored 23 points in Samford’s 78-73 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 6-2 in home games. Western Carolina has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 against conference opponents. Samford is seventh in the SoCon scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Western Carolina is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Samford allows to opponents. Samford’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The Catamounts and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuel Dada is averaging seven points and 7.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Booth is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.8 points. Dylan Faulkner is shooting 67.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

