West Virginia visits Crooks and No. 11 Iowa State

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa State plays West Virginia after Audi Crooks scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 71-63 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones are 10-1 on their home court. Iowa State is 12-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in conference games. West Virginia scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game.

Iowa State scores 87.8 points, 30.6 more per game than the 57.2 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

