West Virginia takes on Baylor, aims for 7th straight home win

Baylor Bears (11-9, 1-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (11-9, 1-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Baylor aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers are 13-0 on their home court. West Virginia scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bears are 1-7 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 7.2.

West Virginia’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 21.3 more points per game (85.1) than West Virginia allows (63.8).

The Mountaineers and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Powell is averaging 6.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.