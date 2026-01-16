West Virginia plays conference foe Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 2-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 2-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-6, 2-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Colorado in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Mountaineers are 11-0 on their home court. West Virginia is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.2 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 4.6.

West Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 16.1 points for the Buffaloes. Hargress is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

