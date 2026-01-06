West Virginia Mountaineers face the No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders on 7-game win streak

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday,…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Mountaineers take on No. 17 Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-1 at home. West Virginia has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Raiders have gone 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is third in college basketball allowing 52.1 points while holding opponents to 31.9% shooting.

West Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech scores 19.8 more points per game (76.1) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (56.3).

The Mountaineers and Lady Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Shaw averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Gia Cooke is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Snudda Collins is averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

