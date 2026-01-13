West Virginia hosts No. 10 TCU after Miles’ 22-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU plays West Virginia after Olivia Miles scored 22 points in TCU’s 77-46 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-2 at home. West Virginia has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has an 11-1 record against teams above .500.

West Virginia scores 80.0 points, 27.9 more per game than the 52.1 TCU gives up. TCU averages 26.4 more points per game (84.3) than West Virginia gives up (57.9).

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Miles is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

