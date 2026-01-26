West Virginia hosts Kansas State after Haggerty’s 23-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 1-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30…

Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 1-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits West Virginia after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 86-62 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-0 at home. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 18.7 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Haggerty with 4.5.

West Virginia is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State averages 19.8 more points per game (84.1) than West Virginia allows to opponents (64.3).

The Mountaineers and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.