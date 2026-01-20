West Georgia visits Littleford and Central Arkansas

West Georgia Wolves (12-5, 5-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-8, 3-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

West Georgia Wolves (12-5, 5-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-8, 3-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts West Georgia after Shae Littleford scored 25 points in Central Arkansas’ 79-72 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Sugar Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Linda Amaning averaging 1.9.

The Wolves have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is fourth in the ASUN with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 3.7.

Central Arkansas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littleford is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals. Cheyanne Kemp is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Jones is averaging 15.6 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

