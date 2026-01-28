West Georgia hosts Woods and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-4, 8-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-6, 6-2 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-4, 8-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-6, 6-2 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits West Georgia after Kenleigh Woods scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-54 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Wolves are 11-0 in home games. West Georgia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 8-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 16.7 assists. Althea Kara Angeles paces the Colonels with 4.1.

West Georgia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Jones averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Sydne Tolbert is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Angeles is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Colonels: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

