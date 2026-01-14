West Georgia hosts FGCU following Staton’s 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-7, 4-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-5, 3-1 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-7, 4-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-5, 3-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits West Georgia after Anasia Staton scored 21 points in FGCU’s 63-42 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolves are 8-0 in home games. West Georgia has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 4-0 in conference matchups. FGCU averages 63.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

West Georgia makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). FGCU averages 63.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the 63.5 West Georgia allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Donald is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Sinai Douglas is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Staton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.