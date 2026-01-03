Wessler, UNC Wilmington Seahawks square off against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (8-7, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Hampton Pirates (8-7, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xzavier Long and Hampton visit Patrick Wessler and UNC Wilmington in CAA action Saturday.

The Seahawks are 9-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Pirates are 2-0 in CAA play. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

UNC Wilmington makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Hampton averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Michael Eley is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.