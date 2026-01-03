Live Radio
Wessler scores 19 as UNC Wilmington knocks off Hampton 49-45

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 9:51 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler’s 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks helped UNC Wilmington defeat Hampton 49-45 on Saturday night.

Noah Ross scored nine points, going 4 of 11 from the field for the Seahawks (14-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian May had seven points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 0 for 4 from the foul line.

The Pirates (8-8, 2-1) were led by Etienne Strothers, who posted 12 points. Daniel Johnson added 10 points for Hampton. Xzavier Long also had nine points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Wessler scored 11 points in the first half for UNC Wilmington, which led 27-18 at halftime. UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 9:20 left in the second half on a jump shot from May to make it a 39-37 game.

