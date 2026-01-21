Wessler leads UNC Wilmington against William & Mary after 23-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-2, 6-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (12-6, 3-3 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-2, 6-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (12-6, 3-3 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits William & Mary after Patrick Wessler scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-75 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Tribe are 7-0 on their home court. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 6-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

William & Mary averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Seahawks. Wessler is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

