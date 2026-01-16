Wells leads Northern Kentucky against Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (11-8, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-8, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Robert Morris after LJ Wells scored 35 points in Northern Kentucky’s 96-71 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Norse have gone 10-2 at home. Northern Kentucky has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonials are 3-5 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Northern Kentucky scores 84.7 points, 10.2 more per game than the 74.5 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Albert Vargas is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Colonials. DeSean Goode is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

