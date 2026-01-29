Weiss leads Columbia against No. 19 Princeton

Columbia Lions (13-5, 4-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-1, 5-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays No. 19 Princeton after Riley Weiss scored 40 points in Columbia’s 89-32 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Princeton is 15-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 4-1 in Ivy League play. Columbia has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Princeton makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Columbia has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Lions match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Madison St. Rose is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Weiss is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 18.6 points and 1.8 steals. Perri Page is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 14.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

