Weimar and Virginia host NC State

NC State Lady Wolfpack (13-6, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-5, 6-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays NC State after Caitlin Weimar scored 20 points in Virginia’s 84-46 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-2 in home games. Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tabitha Amanze averaging 2.9.

The Lady Wolfpack are 6-2 against conference opponents. NC State is second in college basketball with 30.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 8.2.

Virginia makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). NC State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Lady Wolfpack face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Amanze is averaging 11.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 16.4 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

