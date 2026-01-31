Weeks scores 28 as Southern Miss defeats James Madison 73-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 28 points as Southern Miss beat James Madison 73-65 on Saturday. Weeks also…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 28 points as Southern Miss beat James Madison 73-65 on Saturday.

Weeks also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-12, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Dylan Brumfield added 10 points and the Golden Eagles stopped a five-game slide with the victory.

The Dukes (11-12, 4-7) were led in scoring by Cliff Davis, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Bradley Douglas also added 18 points for James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.