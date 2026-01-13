Weeks leads Southern Miss against Troy after 20-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-6, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Troy after Tylik Weeks scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 70-60 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. Troy has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Troy averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Theo Seng is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Weeks is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Dylan Brumfield is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

